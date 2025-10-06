Women, children injured due to head-on collision in Afghanistan's Balkh

Kabul, Oct 6 At least five commuters, including women and children, were injured, some in critical condition, due to a head-on collision of two cars in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, said a news release of the provincial police office.

Without providing more details, the news release on Sunday evening blamed reckless driving for the mishap, calling on the drivers to respect traffic rules and regulations while driving on the congested roads, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A similar accident claimed one life and injured five others in the central Daykundi province a day earlier on Saturday.

On September 26, provincial police said a commuter lost his life and 11 others sustained injuries in a head-on road collision in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province.

The collision took place between two passenger cars in the Qarabuyen Olya region, along the highway connecting Jawzjan to neighbouring Balkh province, leaving one dead on the spot and 11 others injured, said a police statement.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the statement noted that the injured were promptly transported to a nearby health centre for treatment, where most remain in critical condition.

Earlier, on September 17, seven travellers lost their lives and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in eastern Wardak province.

The main highway traversing Laghman province frequently witnesses fatal accidents due to driver negligence, with highway traffic officials urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking the country's capital city, Kabul, to southern Kandahar province.

The road, which crosses Wardak province, often sees deadly road accidents due to the carelessness of the drivers, according to the officials.

On the same day, at least three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesman, Ehsanullah Kamgar, said.

The accident occurred in the Argo district after the vehicle lost control on a steep path, resulting in the immediate deaths of three commuters, including the driver, and injuries to two children, said Ehsanullah Kamgar.

