"Women's safety and crimes against women, is an issue in India," EAM Jaishankar says

Geneva [Switzerland], September 13 : EAM S Jaishankar while addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva on Friday raised the issue of the rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, The External Affairs Minister said that women's safety and crimes against women, is an issue in India.

EAM Jaishankar, quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying that we say things to our daughters when they go out late at night or ask them things. Do you do that to your sons?

"I don't think there can be a single person in the country who's not outraged by what happened. And you can see that on the street. Now, the factors women's safety, crimes against women, is an issue in our country. It may be an issue in other people's countries as well. That doesn't mitigate it enough. I am reminded in a way of something once the Prime Minister said... from the Red Fort. He said, all of us, we say things to our daughters when they go out late at night to ask them things. Do you do that to your sons?"

Jaishankar added that there are several aspects of the issue of women's safety.

"I mean, it's really in many ways, it's often a specification, but there are larger issues, and that is why today there are so many aspects to this problem," he said.

EAM said that the safety of women starts with non-discriminatory opportunities given to women.

"It starts with, first of all, the idea of respect and equality and, in a sense, the kind of non-discriminatory opportunities that are given. And I think to ensure the safety and security of women is a very, very big issue. And if you ask people, I think there would be a unanimity of opinion. What is happening there, there are other aspects of it," he said.

Jaishankar further added that he has a deep sense of outrage at what happened to the doctor.

"I don't want to go into anything political outside the country. But all I can say is I'm sure everybody in this hall- like me- would have that very deep sense of outrage and anger at what happened to that doctor," he said.

A second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 in West Bengal's city of Kolkata.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Geneva in Switzerland from September 12-13. Notably, Geneva is home to many UN bodies and international organisations. During the visit, Jaishankar met with heads and representatives of international organisations with whom India is actively engaged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor