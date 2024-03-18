Won’t hesitate to strike back at terrorists: Pak President

New Delhi, March 18 Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan will not hesitate to strike back at terrorists and the deaths of soldiers will be avenged, media reports said.

Dawn newspaper quoted the Pakistan President as saying: “This noble sacrifice stands as another glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of our motherland. The entire nation stands in solidarity with our armed forces.”

On Saturday, seven Pakistani troops, including two officers, were killed in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.

Pakistan media reports said that the terrorists targeted a police checkpost with hand grenades in Ambar Dub Chowk, a tehsil of Mohmand district.

President Zardari had also attended the funeral of Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar.

“Pakistan would not hesitate to strike back if attacked by anyone at borders or inside its territory. Army and the people were united to fight against terrorism,” the Pakistan President said.

