"Working with US on procedural issues for early extradition," MEA on Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi [India], January 31 : Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday said that the Indian side was working with the US on procedural issues for early extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India.

Jaiswal said that after the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's plea, it seemed like his appeal in the matter is dismissed.

"You would have seen that on January 21, the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused. With that looks that his appeal in the matter has been dismissed. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," Jaiswal said.

On January 28, US State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps with regard to Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

A spokesperson from the State Department toldthat the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the statement said.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Pakistani origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai that resulted in the death of 164 people, could now be extradited to India.

Rana's co-conspirators included, among others, David Headley. Headley pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, The US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The writ had been filed in November 2024 against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favour of his extradition to India. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and over 300 were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

