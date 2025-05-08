"World Cannot Afford Another Conflict": UN Urges Restraint as India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

Pakistan launched a drone attack on India's Jammu Kashmir area which was neutralised before they could cause any reported damage. Following which India reportedly conducted a drone strike on Lahore Thursday evening in response to escalating cross-border incursions, including alleged Pakistani drone attacks on Rajasthan and other Indian border regions earlier this week, amid heightened tensions.

On ongoing situation deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said, "Our statement on Indian-Pakistan tensions remains the same as what Secretary General made clear at the beginning of this week. The world cannot afford another conflict between India and Pakistan."

He further added, "We encourage all efforts to de-escalate the situation and encourage both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint."