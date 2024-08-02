World Council of Churches congratulates Muslim Council of Elders on 10th anniversary

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): The Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches (WCC), Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay, congratulated the Muslim Council of Elders and Prof Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, on the tenth anniversary of its founding.

Rev. Pillay emphasised that the Muslim Council of Elders has significantly advanced global efforts to promote and spread the values of tolerance, human fraternity, and peaceful coexistence.

In an official correspondence to the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay stated that the establishment of the Muslim Council of Elders came at a critical time when the world was witnessing an increase in extremist rhetoric and the misuse of religion to achieve geopolitical agendas, posing a significant challenge to humanity.

He noted that the council has become a beacon of hope and a platform providing an authentic voice for Islam and its noble values that call for peace, love, justice, and respect for others. He added that the council has swiftly become a powerful force for spreading the values of goodness and human fraternity, challenging misconceptions, and promoting dialogue among diverse communities.

Rev Pillay also praised the strong relationship between the World Council of Churches and the Muslim Council of Elders, stating, "Our initiatives and joint cooperation have strengthened the bonds between our communities and demonstrated a united stance against violence and division. As we celebrate this important anniversary, we reflect on the journey we have undertaken together. The World Council of Churches is proud to walk side by side with the Muslim Council of Elders in advocating for a world that embraces diversity, respects and values every individual, and achieves reconciliation and unity among all people, ensuring justice and equality for all. We also aim to enhance the role of religions in spreading hope, love, and peace."

The Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches also expressed his hope that the Muslim Council of Elders would continue its successful journey and constructive efforts to build bridges of communication and dialogue with others, and that the coming decade would be filled with exceptional achievements and joint efforts to build a world characterised by justice, peace, and mutual respect. (ANI/WAM)

