World Food Programme opens new Gaza bakery

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that Sunday night 102 food aid trucks coordinated to northern Gaza and a food aid convoy entered northern Gaza via the new Northern Crossing.

A total of 112 food aid trucks were transferred to northern Gaza Sunday.

Overall, 316 aid trucks were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Sunday, April 14, and 203 of the trucks were distributed within Gaza, 77 of which contained food.

Also, 4 tankers of cooking gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza entered the area and the World Food Programme opened a bakery in northern Gaza. This bakery produces approximately 650,000 pita breads daily and joins 2 other bakeries that opened in central Gaza last week. More than 23 bakeries are currently operational in Gaza, providing over 3 million loaves of bread, rolls, and pita daily.

COGAT also reported that 3,204 injured and sick individuals and 725 escorts have been evacuated from the strip and the repair of vital infrastructure is underway. (ANI/TPS)

