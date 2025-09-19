World Food Programme warns of rising hunger in Afghanistan, calls for urgent aid

Kabul, Sep 19 The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that hunger in Afghanistan is increasing sharply and raised demand for urgent funding to deliver aid before winter isolates vulnerable communities across the nation.

The WFP has voiced concern over deepening hunger crisis in Afghanistan, warning that millions of people face worsening insecurity as repeated crisis affect resources, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

On September 18, the agency said urgent funding is required to provide food before winter cuts off remote villages, leaving families without important supplies.

WFP's Deputy Executive Director Rania Dagash Kamara stated that needs remain "vast and immediate" and warned that millions of more Afghans could be pushed into extreme hunger in the coming months if new resources are not provided.

The crisis has been further exacerbated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) decision to suspend cash assistance programmes across the nation after September 9 following restrictions imposed on female staff.

The disruption, harsh weather and dwindling aid pipelines have left thousands of vulnerable households without support at a critical time. Expressing concern over the situation, UNICEF said that more than 9.5 million people in Afghanistan face severe food insecurity, with 1.6 million facing emergency-level conditions.

UNICEF warned that the children are among the most impacted, with malnutrition rates increasing sharply and urgent international support required to stop long-term damage.

The warnings highlight how political challenges, lack of funding, and aid restrictions are exacerbating Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis. The situation could further deteriorate if global supply is not provided. Humanitarian agencies continue to urge donors to increase funding and on authorities to lift restrictions so that lifesaving aid can reach those who need it the most.

Last week, the United Nations has said that more than 4.7 million women and children in Afghanistan urgently require malnutrition treatment as drought, economic collapse and reduced aid would lead to nation facing deeper humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to reporters, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that Afghanistan's food security situation remains alarming. He stated that one in every four Afghans faces severe food insecurity, with children being the most impacted, Khaama Press reported.

The World Food Programme (WFP) stated that Afghanistan has seen its highest levels of acute malnutrition in 2025. Many impacted children have been admitted for urgent treatment in Kabul's Indira Gandhi hospital.

According to the United Nations, more than 4.7 million women and children need immediate care. Aid officials warned that rising malnutrition could cause widespread fatalities and long-term health consequences if timely interventions are not made.

