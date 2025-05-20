World Health Organization members vote in favour of global pandemic agreement

Geneva [Switzerland], May 20 : Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) voted in favour of a resolution calling for the adoption of a global compact to prevent future pandemics.

The pandemic agreement and the resolution calling for its adoption will be discussed by the full plenary of the World Health Assembly on May 20. Immediately after, a High-Level segment featuring statements from Heads of State of various nations will follow, according to WHO press release.

The vote in favour of the Pandemic Agreement resolution follows a more than three-year process, launched by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic, to negotiate the world's first such accord to address the gaps and inequities in preventing, preparing for and responding to pandemics.

In a press release, WHO stated, "This watershed agreement was adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution. It aims to foster stronger collaboration and cooperation among countries, international organizations like WHO, civil society, the private sector and other stakeholders to prevent pandemics occurring in the first place, and to better respond in the event of a future pandemic crisis."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated member states for resolving to come together in the aftermath of COVID-19 to better protect the world from future pandemics.

In a press release, Ghebreyesus stated, "Governments from all over the world are making their countries, and our interconnected global community, more equitable, healthier and safer from the threats posed by pathogens and viruses of pandemic potential."

"I congratulate WHO's Member States for resolving to come together in the aftermath of COVID-19 to better protect the world from future pandemics. Their work to develop this global accord will ensure countries work better, faster and more equitably together to prevent and respond to the next pandemic threat," he added.

The resolution sets out several steps for taking the world forward and preparing for implementing the Pandemic Agreement. It includes launching a process to draft and negotiate an annex to the Agreement to establish a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS) through an Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG).

The result of this process will be considered at next year's World Health Assembly. After the Assembly adopts the PABS annex, the Pandemic Agreement will then be open for signature and consideration of ratification, including by national legislative bodies. After 60 ratifications, the Agreement will enter into force.

Furthermore, Member States also instructed the IGWG to initiate steps to allow creation of the Coordinating Financial Mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (GSCL) to "enhance, facilitate, and work to remove barriers and ensure equitable, timely, rapid, safe, and affordable access to pandemic-related health products for countries in need during public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, and for prevention of such emergencies."

In a press release, the WHO stated, "According to the Agreement, pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the PABS system will play a key role in equitable and timely access to pandemic-related health products by making available to WHO 'rapid access targeting 20 per cent of their real time production of safe, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for the pathogen causing the pandemic emergency.' The distribution of these products to countries will be carried out on the basis of public health risk and need, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries and those supported through the GSCL."

The Pandemic Agreement aligns with the International Health Regulations, amendments to which were adopted by governments during the World Health Assembly last year to bolster international rules to better detect, prevent and respond to outbreaks.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) that coordinated and facilitated the process to draft and negotiate the Pandemic Agreement. He praised the work and excellence of the WHO Secretariat team, which supported the Bureau and Member States, led by Dr Michael Ryan and Dr Jaouad Mahjour.

He stated, "An immensely talented, experienced and driven WHO team was assembled to support the vision of governments to develop this historic Pandemic Agreement."

"This group of individuals, representing so many countries and regions of the world, deserve enormous credit and thanks from the international community for what they have done to help make the world safer for future generations," he added.

