"World is coming to India...looking for stable partner": EAM Jaishankar says while addressing entrepreneurs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted India's growing stature at the global stage and noted that India's political stability and continuous progress make it an attractive partner for countries seeking collaboration across the world.

Addressing business fraternity and students in Pune, Jaishankar said, "They are seeing continuous progress and modernisation in India...This is the reason why the world is coming to India. They are looking for a stable partner..."

He highlighted Germany's major business event in Delhi and reflected on recent diplomatic engagements, including the BRICS summit in Russia and the ASEAN-UN Summit in Laos.

"Germany's biggest overseas business event is being held in Delhi. A few days ago I went to Russia with PM Modi to attend the BRICS summit. Before going to Russia we were in Laos for the ASEAN-United Nations (UN) Summit...This shows how much India matters to the world...It all started with the election results. ...It is very rare for a government to complete three consecutive terms in a democratic country. The world sees political stability in India," said the EAM.

Jaishankar said that the world is coming to India because there are opportunities in India. He said that Prime Minister Modi was one of the very few world leaders who has the ability to speak to both the leaders, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin who trust him.

"The world is coming to India because there are opportunities in India...We should not hesitate to keep our national interests forward...How many countries have the ability to go to Ukraine and Russia and talk with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin?... The world has expectations from India...Someone has to do something till how long will the war go on...On the issue of Ukraine, we stood up and spoke and when we spoke many other countries came to us and said that we wanted to speak but were not able to but at least you spoke," said Jaishankar.

Underscoring the global perception of India's stability and modernization efforts, the EAM said that it is rare for a government to complete three consecutive terms in a democratic country.

"The world never saw such an amazing G20 which was hosted by India...Today there is a very different perception of India with a different PM, different government...," he added.

Jaishankar highlighted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and half of Scholz's cabinet accompanied him.

"Yesterday when I landed in Pune, the whole day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He didn't come alone, half of his cabinet accompanied him, alongside 500-600 businesspeople. The biggest German overseas business event, called APK, which is like Asia Pacific Business Chamber was held over two days," he said.

Jaishankar said that India did something during its G20 presidency that not many countries have been able to do- the integration of African Union.

"Even I was here during G-20 time and I want to thank all of you. And it was really fantastic. You all cooperated with us, and such G-20 event never happened before, and the world will remember it. But at the end of that G-20, one very big thing happened. African Union got membership in G20, which they were waiting for years. At every G20 event, they were promised the membership, but we delivered. At the world stage, we have an image and it's because of many things, like the Chandrayaan, drones, there can be vaccines, business, our talent, our professionals who go, our doctors, our chartered accountants, our engineers who go abroad," he said.

