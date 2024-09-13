World Law Day celebrates value of justice: UAE Attorney-General

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): Chancellor Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, affirmed the significance of World Law Day as a global commemoration of justice. He underscored justice as a fundamental value that guides a righteous and equitable society.

In a statement marking World Law Day on 13th September, Al Shamsi highlighted the UAE's unwavering commitment to upholding justice since its inception. He noted that the UAE's founding fathers recognised the paramount importance of law and justice in safeguarding human dignity and ensuring societal stability, thereby fostering sustainable development and progress.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE's celebration of World Law Day aligns with the nation's decades-long pioneering efforts to enhance access to justice and promote its effective implementation. (ANI/WAM)

