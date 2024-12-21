World leaders condemn Magdeburg Christmas market car attack in Germany

London [UK], December 21 : World leaders have expressed shock over the car attack in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in the attack at a Christmas market, CNN reported. The incident occurred when a car deliberately rammed into a crowd of people at the market, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

According to local public broadcaster MDR, Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed that the victims included an adult and a toddler. Haseloff also stated that the suspect, a Saudi national who has been residing in Germany since 2006 and worked as a doctor, was responsible for the attack, DW reported.

The incident left 68 people injured, including 15 with serious injuries, 37 with moderate injuries, and 16 with minor injuries.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed horror over the incident, offering support to Germany. In a post on X, he said, "I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. We stand with the people of Germany."

French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed his solidarity with Germany. Macron on X wrote, "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, stating, "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenseless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Taking to X, Leyen stated,"My thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg. My condolences go out to the family and friends, my thanks to the police and rescue workers. This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte offered condolences to Germany after the car attack in Christmas attack in Magdeburg. In a post on X, Rutte stated, "Horrific scenes from a Christmas market in #Magdeburg. I have reached out to @Bundeskanzler to offer my condolences. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. #NATO stands with #Germany."

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issue a statement to condemn the car attack incident in Germany's Magdeburg. It offered condolences to the families of victims and expressed support for people of Germany.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the run-over incident that occurred in a market in the city of Magdeburg in the Federal Republic of Germany, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people, expressing its solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims," Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

US has also issued a statement on the car attack in Magdeburg. In a statement posted on X, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, "We are horrified by the attack today in Magdeburg, Germany. We send our condolences to those affected and stand by our friend and Ally Germany."

In the aftermath of the car attack attack, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed her shock and sorrow over the devastating event.

"This news from Magdeburg is deeply shocking. The emergency services are doing everything they can to care for the injured and save lives. All our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Faeser wrote on X.

Faeser also assured the public that security authorities were investigating the incident to determine the motive and circumstances. According to German Prime Minister Haseloff, the suspected driver of the car involved in the attack has been apprehended.

Haseloff stated that preliminary information suggests the driver acted alone, and authorities were in the process of compiling further data and conducting an interrogation.

"We are currently in the process of compiling all further data and also carrying out the interrogation. According to the current information, it is an individual perpetrator, so there is no longer any danger to the city because we were able to arrest him," Haseloff said in a televised statement on Friday night.

Security forces are continuing their investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack, with authorities stressing that there is no indication of further threats, CNN reported.

