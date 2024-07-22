World leaders react to Biden's decision to end re-election bid

Washington, DC [US], July 22 : Global leaders have reacted to the news of United States President Joe Biden's decision to conclude his faltering re-election campaign, amid mounting concerns about his age and fitness.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Biden as a "great man" whose every action was "guided by his love for his country." Trudeau emphasised Biden's role as a partner to Canadians and a steadfast friend.

"I've known President Biden for years. He's a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you," reads Trudeau's post on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude to Biden for his decades-long support of the Israeli people. He hailed Biden as a symbol of the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel, noting his historic visit during wartime and receipt of Israel's Presidential Medal of Honour.

"As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples," Herzog said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged Biden's "tough but strong decision" and thanked him for unwavering support during Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion. Zelenskyy highlighted Biden's leadership during a critical moment in history and hoped for continued strong American leadership against Russian aggression.

"We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's priority remains the success of its military operations in Ukraine rather than the outcome of US elections.

"For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation [against Ukraine] is a priority, rather than the outcome of the US elections," Peskov told state media.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer respected Biden's decision and looked forward to continuing to work with him throughout the remainder of his presidency. Starmer emphasised Biden's commitment to what he believed was best for the American people.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," Starmer said on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Biden for his leadership and ongoing service, emphasising the strength of the Australia-US Alliance in upholding democratic values, international security, economic prosperity, and climate action.

"The Australia-US Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations," Albanese said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Biden as a close "friend" who had strengthened transatlantic cooperation and NATO while being a reliable partner. Scholz praised Biden's decision not to seek re-election as deserving recognition.

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition," Scholz said on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed Biden's decision as "brave and dignified", noting his leadership in overcoming economic crises and supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Sanchez praised Biden's commitment to democracy and freedom.

"Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's Russian aggression," Sanchez said on X.

"A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk credited Biden with making difficult decisions that enhanced global security and strengthened democracy.

"I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life," Tusk said on X.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described Biden's decision as that of a statesman who had served his country for decades. Fiala expressed hope that the democratic process would yield a capable successor to Biden.

"It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates," Fiala said.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris praised Biden as a "voice for reason", effective multilateralism, and shared solutions.

"Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this," Harris said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.

His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.

