World Police Summit 2025 to convene in Dubai on May 13

Dubai [UAE], May 1 (ANI/WAM): Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the World Police Summit will take place from 13th to 15th May at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Dubai Police, the event will gather over 150 speakers and security leaders from more than 100 countries.

The summit serves as a global platform for cooperation and knowledge-sharing in law enforcement, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies, community safety strategies, and cross-border collaboration.

Emirates returns as official airline partner. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing aviation security and supporting global efforts to counter cyber and terrorism threats.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the summit reinforces Dubai's leadership in security and global cooperation. "Through impactful international events, we anticipate and counter evolving threats, strengthening community safety around the world," he said.

The 2025 edition features prominent voices including Irakli Beridze (UNICRI), Michael LeVine (U.S. Consulate in Dubai), human trafficking activist Theresa Flores, cybercrime expert Dr Charis Savvides, and ethics advisor Jimena Viveros.

Dedicated sessions will address children's rights and protection in the digital space, with speakers such as Maryam Al Obaid, Advisor at The Executive Council; Pragathi Tummala, CEO of ISPCAN; and Elodie Tranchez from UNITAR.

The summit will span four platforms across 12 tracks, covering topics including anti-money laundering, organised crime, aviation security, cybercrime, AI in policing, traffic safety, narcotics, digital transformation, and community policing.

Supported by global institutions including the FBI, UNODC, EUROPOL, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the event also features strategic partners such as Samsung, du, ESRI, Presight, Dahua Technology, Inkas Armored Vehicles, and Aksum Marine.

An exhibition of over 200 companies will showcase next-generation AI, surveillance, armored vehicles and maritime security solutions, reinforcing the summit's role as a global hub for public safety innovation. (ANI/WAM)

