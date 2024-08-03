World Record: US mixed 4x400m relay team makes history in Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris [France], August 3 (ANI/WAM): The US mixed 4x400m relay team smashed the world record by over a full second on Friday evening at Stade de France, blazing to victory in 3:07.41.

The previous record (3:08.80) was set at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The US advanced to the final, slated for Saturday afternoon. Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Belgium also survived the heats and will race on Saturday. (ANI/WAM)

