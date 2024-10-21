World Uyghur Congress calls on Finland to take firm stance on Uyghur genocide

Munich [Germany], October 21 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has called on Finnish leaders to take a strong stance against the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs during their upcoming delegation visit to China, scheduled for October 28 to 31.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, are set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 29 to discuss various bilateral matters, an official press release by the WUC stated.

The organisation representing exiled Uyghur groups stated, "The World Uyghur Congress calls on the Finnish leadership to take a firm stance on Uyghur human rights by addressing the ongoing Uyghur genocide with Chinese officials. As the delegation will be joined by representatives from various Finnish business sectors, we urge Finland not to conduct business as usual amid these serious human rights abuses perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Discussions on Uyghur forced labour must be prioritised, in line with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which entered into force on July 25 this year, as well as the EU Forced Labour Regulation."

The WUC further noted, "China's dismissal of 30 recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), particularly those relating to the rights of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and the repression of human rights defenders, journalists, and lawyers, underscores the need for Finland to reaffirm its commitment to its own UPR recommendations."

"These recommendations stress the protection of human rights for 'ethnic and religious minorities,' including Uyghurs, and are aligned with the observations of the OHCHR and UN treaty bodies. Finland has also called for the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief to gain access to China, including East Turkistan," the press release continued.

While acknowledging Finland's historically significant relationship with China, the WUC emphasised Finland's previous firm stance against human rights abuses.

The organisation urged Finland to continue advocating for Uyghur rights and uphold its moral responsibilities, despite potential economic pressures from China.

