World Uyghur Congress welcomes US sanctions on 37 companies linked to forced labour

Washington [US], January 15 : The World Uyghur Congress welcomed the addition of 37 companies to the US Entity List under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), intensifying efforts to curb the import of goods tied to forced labor in China's autonomous region.

In a post on X, the World Uyghur Congress stated that this move includes major players in industries such as solar energy, textiles, and mining, many of which are linked to the exploitation of Uyghur and other ethnic minority groups in East Turkistan.

Among the newly sanctioned companies is Huafu Fashion Co, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers, alongside 25 of its subsidiaries. These companies have been implicated in forced labour practices related to the cotton industry in China's autonomous region. The US has previously accused Chinese authorities of using forced labour in the production of goods, including apparel, solar panels, and electronics, much of which is exported globally.

According to the Voice of America, the UFLPA, enacted in December 2021 under President Joe Biden, seeks to prevent the import of products produced with forced labor, a direct response to reports from human rights organizations and independent investigations documenting widespread abuses. In August 2022, United Nations expert Tamoya Obokata confirmed the existence of clear evidence of forced labour involving Uyghurs and other minorities in the region, particularly in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

The US decision marks a significant step in holding Chinese companies accountable for human rights violations and aligns with growing international pressure on China over its treatment of Uyghurs, which the US has described as genocide. By expanding the US Entity List, the Biden administration aims to cut off the flow of products that are believed to be tainted by forced labour, ensuring that US consumers are not indirectly supporting human rights abuses through their purchases.

