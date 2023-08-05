World's fastest duo to climb all 14 tallest peaks get rousing welcome in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 5 : Deemed the fasted climbers - Kristin Harila of Norway and Nepal's Sherpa Guide Tenjin (Lama) Sherpa got a rousing welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday morning as they returned from their feat.

Recently, the two climbers set a world record by scaling 14 mountains in three months, becoming the world’s fastest climbers to scale all peaks above 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) in the shortest time.

The duo climbers climbed the second-highest mountain in the world - Mount K2 on July 27, 2023, smashing the earlier record set by British soldier Nirmal Purja also known as Nimsdai.

On Saturday, the record-setting climbers were welcomed by a group of fans, families and mountaineering enthusiasts as they landed in the Nepali capital Kathmandu.

Nepal’s Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sushila Sirpali Thakuri welcomed the climbers at Tribhuvan International Airport in the course of returning to Nepal after successfully climbing Mount K2. Government representatives and tourism entrepreneurs welcomed the world record climbers by playing cultural musical instruments.

Harila and Sherpa successfully climbed Mt K2 (8611 meters) in Pakistan at 10:45 am on July 27, according to Seven Summit Treks Company.

Earlier, climber Nirmal Purja had climbed the 14 mountains of the world above 8,000 meters in six months and six days in 2019. Harila and Sherpa had set a target of climbing 14 peaks above 8,000 meters within four months.

Harila had already become the first woman climber to make the fastest climb of 14 mountains above 8,000 meters in one year and five days.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin (Lama) Sherpa have successfully scaled Mount Everest, Kanchanjangha, Lotshe, Makalu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, Cho Oyu, Sishapangma, Nagma Parbat, Gasherbrum-II, Gasherbrum-I, Broad Peak and Mount K2.

