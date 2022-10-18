World's largest wooden sailing ship moors in Malta en route to Shanghai

Valletta, Oct 18 The world's largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship sailed into Malta's Grand Harbour this past weekend before sailing on to Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.

The Gotheborg of Sweden will be moored at the Spanish port for the winter before continuing its voyage to Shanghai, reports Xinhua news agency.

The vessel is on a two-year Asia Expedition, which aims to promote Swedish-Asian trade and create new business opportunities.

It is a replica of an 18th century Swedish East India Company ship that capsized outside Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1745.

The expedition aims to enable people to join the 20-odd crew of professional sailors as deckhands and experience sailing an 18th-century ship, and also to welcome visitors during its stopovers along the route.

The Gotheborg left Sweden on June 8 and has since docked at Helsingborg, Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London, Bremerhaven, Lisbon, Malaga, Nice and Monaco.

Barcelona will be its last stop during this year's expedition.

In March 2023, the Gotheborg will set sail for Asia.

It is scheduled to reach Shanghai in September 2023.

