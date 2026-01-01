"World's police or judge": China slams US strike on Venezuela, pressure on South American countries

Beijing [China], January 6 : China on Tuesday strongly criticised the US over its military strike on Venezuela's capital of Caracas, warning against pressure or any future intervention in other South American countries, noting that no nation should act as the "world's police or judge".

Responding to questions at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing believes all countries should respect the development paths chosen by their people and adhere to international law as well as the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, emphasising that China supports the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

She added that Beijing respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, takes legitimate security concerns seriously, and supports resolving differences and disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation.

"China believes that all countries should respect the development paths chosen by the people of other countries and abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Major countries, in particular, should set a good example. No country should act as the world's police or judge," the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

"China champions the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, respects all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, takes other countries' legitimate security concerns seriously, and supports resolving differences and disputes peacefully through dialogue and consultation. This is China's solution for global security challenges and towards universal and common security," she added.

Mao further stated that China is ready to work with other countries to defend the authority of international law, reject the "law of the jungle", oppose interference in the internal affairs of other nations, and jointly uphold world peace and stability.

"China stands ready to work with other countries to defend the authority of international law, reject the law of the jungle, oppose interference in countries' internal affairs and jointly uphold world peace and stability," she added.

Her comments come after Washington, on Saturday, carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Following the operation, Trump, on Monday, made sharp remarks about Colombia, claiming that it was being "run by a sick man", adding that its current leadership "won't be doing it for very long."

When asked whether he suggested a potential US operation in Colombia, Trump said, "Sounds good to me."

The comment fuelled speculation about possible intervention and prompted widespread criticism.

The US President also aimed at Cuba, where he claimed that an operation in the South American nation similar to the one in Venezuela would not be necessary, given its poor economic state.

"Cuba seems to be on the verge of collapse. I don't know how they're going to be able to stay afloat; they have no income. They received all their income from Venezuela, from Venezuelan oil," Trump said during a gaggle on board Air Force One.

Commenting on Monday's emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, convened to discuss Washington's military action against Venezuela, Mao said China's representative made it clear that military force is not the solution to such problems.

She said Beijing firmly supports the current Venezuelan government and its people in safeguarding their sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests, reiterating China's support for regional countries in maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

"The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting regarding the US military strikes on Venezuela. China's representative stressed in his remarks that military means are not the solution to problems, and the indiscriminate use of force will only lead to greater crises," the spokesperson said.

"China firmly supports the government and people of Venezuela in safeguarding their sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests and firmly supports regional countries in upholding the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace. We stand ready to work with regional countries and the international community to jointly safeguard peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean," she added.

On Monday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo expressed deep concern over the US's military operation and the subsequent capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking on the situation at the UN Security Council meeting, DiCarlo said, "We meet at a grave time following the 3 January United States military action in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela... The extent of casualties resulting from these actions remains undetermined."

She noted that Trump had announced the strike on social media on Saturday, describing it as a "large-scale strike against Venezuela," as well as stating he would "run the country until such time that we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition."

DiCarlo said the government of Venezuela has characterised the US operation as a military aggression affecting both civilian and military areas and called it a "flagrant violation of the charter", posing a threat to international and regional peace and security.

She highlighted that Maduro, who is currently being held in New York, is accused by US authorities of serious criminal offences alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, emphasising the uncertainty surrounding Venezuela's immediate future and warning of the risk of intensified instability.

Meanwhile, Maduro had pleaded "not guilty" to multiple federal charges during his first court appearance in New York City following his capture by the US military on Saturday.

Maduro raised questions over the legality of his arrest, claiming that he was detained at his residence in Caracas, as the remark signalled what is expected to be a central plank of his legal defence - that his arrest by US law enforcement on foreign soil amounted to an unlawful operation, as reported by CNN.

Maduro's legal team has described the arrest as a "military abduction", arguing that the late-night operation violated international law and due process protections.

His longtime vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, will now be running the South American country, as she was sworn in as acting president on Monday, according to CNN, despite Trump saying, "We're in charge," following the operation, signalling that the U.S. will closely monitor developments in Venezuela.

