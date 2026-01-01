Washington DC [US], January 1 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday mocked Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney for adopting French citizenship. In his Post on Truth Social the President called the couple the "worst political prognosticators of all time."

Trump said, "Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden."

"Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," he added.

The French government said on Wednesday, as quoted by ABC News, that the couple was granted French citizenship because "they contribute, through their distinguished actions, to France's international influence and cultural outreach."

Their naturalization was questioned by a junior French minister earlier. The naturalizations of the couple and their twins Ella and Alexander were announced last weekend in the Journal Officiel, where French government decrees are published, as per ABC News.

Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, questioned that some of the French people may think that the couple was granted special treatment. The actor speaks only what he himself says is "horrible, horrible" French.

The couple purchased an estate in France in 2021 and Clooney has said that it's their primary residence. Non-French residents of France have multiple possible routes to becoming naturalized.

It isn't known yet if George Clooney retained his American citizenship. Amal Clooney was born in Lebanon and raised in the UK and naturalized by France under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin. The 8-year-old twins were born in London.

