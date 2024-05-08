Would be 'fortunate' if party develop consensus with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: JUI-F Chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that it would be a very 'fortunate' thing for his party if Imran Khan founded, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf develops a consensus with it, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that there were significant "mountain-sized" divisions between the two parties in an interview with a private news programme.

He said, "PTI's delegation has come to us, and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them."

According to the JUI-F chief, things will be fine provided their problems with the PTI are fixed. "If not, each political party has its own position and viewpoint," he said, according to ARY News.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman stated that all parties agreed to address the concerns that the PTI team had advised be resolved.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with 'inappropriate' statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don't take those statements seriously

"We consider only the delegation responsible as they told us they were sent by the PTI founder. As long as there is no violation from their side, we will stick to our stance," ARY News quoted Maulana Fazalur Rehman as saying.

Earlier on May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing 'widespread rigging and irregularities'.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that assemblies were 'sold'. "Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold," he added.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

"The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable," he added. The JUI-F chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people's voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

