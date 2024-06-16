Wounded camel in Pakistan's Sindh to get artificial leg, say authorities

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 : The wounded camel in Pakistan's Sindh, whose leg was chopped off by a landlord, is all set to get an artificial leg now, Geo News reported citing the authorities on Sunday.

The decision comes after the police detained five people for allegedly chopping off the camel's leg.

"The camel was shifted to Karachi yesterday and will be fitted with an artificial leg," Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khawaja said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Their four-day remand was approved after the suspects were presented before a district and sessions court.

The development comes after the police apprehended five people for allegedly cutting the poor animal's leg.

The suspects were presented before a district and sessions court which then approved their four-day remand.

The horrific incident took place in Sanghar's Mundh Jamrao area on Friday after the camel had entered an agricultural land. Soon after the camel entered, the landlord resorted to physical violence.

The landlord, along with his employees, physically tortured the camel as a punishment for entering the land for fodder and even amputated the animal's leg.

The incident's footage went viral on social media, with thousands denouncing the barbaric act.

Despite the uproar, the police merely filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown people, according to Geo News, rather than the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later stated that law enforcement has arrested five people in connection with animal maltreatment, two of whom have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to give two camels to the person whose animal was hurt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor