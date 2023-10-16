WPI inflation eases in Sep as food prices prices fall

New Delhi, October 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation remained in negative zone as it eased to (-) 0.26 per cent in September against (-) 0.52 per cent recorded the previous month, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday.

The deflation was primarily due to fall in prices of chemical & chemical products, mineral oils, textiles, basic metals and food products as compared to the corresponding month of previous year.

The WPI inflation has remained in the deflationary zone for the sixth month in a row in September, the data revealed.

In March this year, WPI inflation had fallen to a 29-month low of 1.34 per cent owing to steep fall in indexes of primary articles, manufactured products, fuel and power as well as food.

