WTO talks enter day-5 amid hectic negotiations on agriculture, dispute settlement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 : World Trade Organisation ministerial conference talks have entered 5th day as the hectic negotiations continues on agriculture, fisheries, e-commerce moratorium and dispute settlement.India and South Africa blocked the inclusion of the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal in the outcome document of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13).

Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "India stands on strong principles of fair play, and justice and wants to ensure all decisions taken at the WTO are keeping in mind the best interests of India's farmers, and fishermen and ensures that our work twirls meeting SDGs, ameliorating poverty, good quality of life and ease of living for Indians, along with strong and speedy growth in the 'Amrit Kaal' is promoted through the various decisions at the WTO."

He also added that India has demanded appellate body be restored so that complaints on WTO resolutions not being met can be taken up before the appellate body to ensure decisions are implemented

India is urging for a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holdings of grains for food security programmes.

In these negotiations, India reiterated its long-held position that responsible and sustainable fisheries are a practice ingrained in the ethos and practices of India's large and varied fishing community. In that context, any comprehensive agreement on fisheries subsidies should keep in mind the interests and welfare of the fishing community, which depends on marine resources for their livelihood and sustenance.

New Delhi has demanded ending the moratorium on imposing customs duties on e-commerce trade.

Goyal also mentioned on Wednesday that India's stand is consistent, the world needs to see who is blocking the issues and why WTO work is not going smoothly. It shows India is a consensus builder and we are playing an important role in this regard but many countries are breaking the consensus.

