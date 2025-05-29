WUC concludes III Uyghur National and Youth Summits in Munich with strong call for unity, justice and identity preservation

Munich [Germany], May 29 : The III Uyghur National Summit and Uyghur Youth Summit, led by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), announced the successful completion of their three-day event held in Munich, Germany, according to the WUC release.

"This summit signifies more than just a gathering; it is a proclamation. A proclamation that the Uyghur people stand united in our struggle, and that no degree of oppression can diminish our identity or silence our mission," stated WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun, as mentioned in the WUC release.

The summit attracted over 150 attendees, comprising more than 50 Uyghur organisations, leaders, human rights advocates, community representatives, youth activists, academics, and politicians from over 22 nations, aimed at furthering the shared fight for freedom, justice, and the safeguarding of Uyghur identity, according to the release.

The summit acted as a significant platform to enhance solidarity within the Uyghur diaspora and to coordinate international efforts against the ongoing genocide and extensive transnational repression carried out by the Chinese government in East Turkistan, as stated by the WUC release.

Initiating with a joint program on the first morning, the Uyghur Summit and the Uyghur Youth Summit fostered intergenerational dialogue and a common purpose. Later, the official opening ceremony of the Youth Summit commenced in the middle of the first day, signifying the beginning of its dedicated sessions, according to the release.

The overall schedule of the summit included a vibrant and varied format, featuring two roundtables, a fireside chat, eight Chatham House-style discussions, and four open sessions, providing an avenue for strategic conversation, storytelling, and cooperative planning, as cited by the WUC release.

Simultaneously occurring with the main summit, the Uyghur Youth Summit centered on topics such as identity, intergenerational dialogue, storytelling, trauma and healing, transnational repression, cultural revival, and youth empowerment.

These sessions established a powerful and secure environment for reflection, connection, and building the capacity of Uyghur youth to guide the movement's next chapter, WUC release indicated.

The WUC release underscored that a major result of the summit was the adoption of the Munich Declaration, which reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of Uyghur communities to mutual support, coordinated advocacy, and the peaceful pursuit of justice and freedom for East Turkistan.

The WUC expressed its heartfelt thanks to all participants, partner organisations, and volunteers who contributed to the success of this summit.

