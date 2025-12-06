WUC ramps up global advocacy against China's Uyghur genocide

Washington, DC [US] December 6 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting a series of events across Asia, Europe, and North America to expose China's ongoing atrocities against the Uyghur people and to demand stronger international accountability for the genocide unfolding in Xinjiang.

On November 30, the Uyghur community in Japan, under the initiative of the WUC, held a public awareness action outside Tokyo's Nakano Station to highlight the persecution of Uyghurs in China.

The group distributed nearly 300 informational leaflets in just two hours, engaging with residents and commuters about Beijing's brutal policies of mass detention, forced labour, and religious repression. The WUC expressed gratitude to Nakano Ward Assembly member Yoshida for his presence and encouragement.

Two days later, on December 2, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas delivered a compelling lecture at Stanford University during a program hosted by the Hoover Institute and the Stanford Centre for Human Rights and International Justice.

Joined by Glenn Tiffert, Abbas dissected the Chinese Communist Party's use of surveillance, digital monitoring, and coercive labour systems as mechanisms of genocide and global economic manipulation. She warned that China's growing influence poses a threat to democratic societies and urged Americans to remain vigilant against CCP infiltration, stressing that holding Beijing accountable is both a moral duty and a matter of national security.

In recognition of leadership within the Uyghur movement, WUC celebrated former President Dolkun Isa's inclusion in The China Table's list of the "Top 10 NGO Figures" influencing global China discourse. The platform praised Isa's unwavering dedication to human rights and his tireless campaign for Uyghur freedom.

On December 4, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin addressed the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, shedding light on the CCP's transnational repression tactics. She revealed how Chinese consulates systematically deny passports to Uyghurs abroad, exposing families to retaliation and obstructing their access to education and legal status.

Meanwhile, Thailand's National Human Rights Commission ruled that Bangkok's February 2025 deportation of 40 Uyghur refugees to China violated international law, a decision the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) hailed as a vital step toward justice.

