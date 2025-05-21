WUC to host summits in Munich as Uyghurs amass support against China's repression

Munich [Germany], May 21 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in collaboration with 21 partnering organisations, will host the Third Uyghur National Summit and Uyghur Youth Summit from May 23-25 in Munich, Germany, in light of the increasing challenges facing the Uyghur movement.

This year's summit is expected to gather over a hundred attendees, featuring more than 50 Uyghur organisations, leaders, advocates for human rights, community representatives, youth activists, scholars, and politicians from more than 22 different countries.

As stated in a WUC announcement, China's transnational repression is escalating, along with a global disinformation strategy aimed at obscuring the true situation in East Turkistan. This summit will act as a vital platform for introspection, unity, and strategic direction.

The first International Uyghur Youth Summit will bring together over 50 youth activists from around the world, chosen for their dedication to grassroots organising, political advocacy, and cultural preservation. Grounded in a shared experience of resilience, the Summit will provide a significant stage to connect generations, fortify global solidarity, and develop new strategies for collaborative efforts within the Uyghur movement.

Central to the Youth Summit are the principles of non-violent resistance, using storytelling as a means of truth-telling, and the lasting strength of Uyghur identity.

Through workshops, discussions, and cultural exchanges, participants will investigate the impact of peaceful organising, elevate personal narratives, and reaffirm their dedication to preserving Uyghur culture and enhancing political resilience amidst systemic repression.

Both Summits intend to evaluate the present status of the Uyghur struggle and collaboratively outline the subsequent steps needed to promote the cause of freedom, justice, and accountability.

Attendees will take part in comprehensive discussions concerning political advocacy, legal accountability, youth and diaspora mobilisation, along with strengthening international partnerships. The summit will also provide opportunities for networking and learning for all participants, as highlighted by the WUC release.

The World Uyghur Congress urges members of the international community, the media, and civil society to support this essential initiative and stand alongside the Uyghur people in their fight for dignity, freedom, democracy, and human rights.

