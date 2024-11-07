WUC urges US President to address Uyghur genocide by China

Washington [US], November 7 : The World Uyghur Congress has urged the newly elected US president, Donald Trump, to prioritise the issue of Uyghur genocide by the Chinese government.

The WUC President, Turgunjan Alawdun stated," We congratulate the newly elected president of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump. We will work with the new administration to ensure Uyghurs' voices are heard. We are grateful for the Biden administration for having consistently raised the Uyghur issue and for having implemented concrete measures to address it.''

Earlier, during Trump's previous tenure, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the atrocities a genocide. Later in Biden's administration, the oppression against the Uyghurs was officially termed as genocide.

During Biden's administration, the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act was implemented which bans the entry of products made by the company that favours the forced labour of Uyghurs. Till now 78 entities have been added to the list of banned companies. The administration introduced sanctions against the Chinese entities that are linked to forced labour by Uyghurs.

In a post on X, the WUC stated, "The WUC congratulates the newly elected President of the US, Mr Donald Trump & urges the new administration to address the Uyghur genocide meaningfully. WUC thanks the Biden admin. for its policy-based approach to the Uyghur genocide."

The WUC has urged the new administration to censure all kinds of atrocities committed against Uyghurs by China through G7, NATO and the UN.

The growing evidence of the terrible suffering faced by Uyghurs in East Turkistan makes it clear that urgent action is needed. Because of this, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is calling on the new administration to take strong action against the Uyghur genocide. The WUC is ready to work with the new administration to make sure the Uyghur genocide is a top priority.

