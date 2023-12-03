X rival Bluesky to roll out automated moderation tools

New Delhi, Dec 3 Jack Dorsey-backed social media network Bluesky, an alternative to Twitter/X, is launching “more advanced automated tooling” designed to flag content that violates its community guidelines.

The flagged content will then be reviewed by Bluesky’s moderation team to make a final call.

“We’ll iterate on this so that mods can review offensive content, spam, etc. without any user seeing it first,” the company said in a post.

It will also add back the ability for users to report their own posts for mislabeled content to help the moderation team fix incorrect labels.

The company will also launch new features including user lists (generic lists of users) and moderation lists (lists you create in order to mute or block many users at once).

Bluesky has reached 2 million users despite remaining an invite-only app.

The company said it is launching federation early next year, which is one of the core features of Bluesky that makes it “billionaire-proof”.

“You’ll always have the freedom to choose (and to exit) instead of being held to the whims of private companies or black box algorithms. And wherever you go, your friends and relationships will be there too,” the company informed.

Bluesky is a public social network so posts and likes have always been publicly accessible through the API.

The company said that the size of its user base is rapidly growing, and they include people who follow political news, sports, entertainment and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor