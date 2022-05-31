Xi backs new Hong Kong leader John Lee who oversaw crackdown on democracy movement

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met newly appointed Hong Kong chief executive, John Lee and thanked him for achieving a major transition in the city what he described as from "chaos to order."

In a meeting in Beijing, Xi congratulated Lee on his election win and appointment by the central government. Lee was the former security chief of Hong Kong who oversaw the crackdown on the democracy movement.

Lee, 64, is scheduled to assume his office on July 1, taking over from current chief executive Carrie Lam. The event will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from British to Beijing under the "one country, two systems" framework to safeguard Hong Kong's freedoms.

"Praising Lee for maintaining the unwavering stance of loving the country and the Hong Kong, being willing to assume responsibilities and actively performing his duties, Xi said Lee has made contributions to safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability in various roles.

"The central authorities give full affirmation to you and have full trust in you," Xi told Lee, as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

"Thanks to the concerted efforts of the central government, the Hong Kong government and the whole society, Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to order and is now at a crucial stage of advancing to prosperity," Xi noted.

The Chinese president said he believes that the new government will bring new changes and Hong Kong will make new advances in its development.

Hong Kong, under the terms of its 1997 handover to China, was promised autonomy with "Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong." Representative elections are the end goal under the Basic Law which is Hong Kong's mini-constitution.

The Chief Executive in Hong Kong is selected by a handpicked panel of about 1,500 members of the political and business elite known as the election committee. Only one candidate was approved by Beijing this year for the election.

( With inputs from ANI )

