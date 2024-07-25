Xi chairs meeting on China flood control, disaster relief

Beijing, July 25 Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to study and arrange work related to flood control and disaster relief.

China has entered a critical period of flood control, with significant flooding expected in major river basins, including the Yangtze and the Yellow River. Moreover, the onset of typhoons could make the flood control situation even more severe and complex, according to an official readout of the meeting.

In China, the period from late July to early August is the peak flood season. During this period, heavy rainfall and typhoons cause water levels to rise, posing a significant threat to communities along rivers, near lakes and on coastlines.

According to forecasts, all seven major river basins in China could experience flooding during the period. Additionally, typhoons are likely to move into inland regions, accompanied by an increased frequency of intense and extreme weather events, which could have devastating consequences.

China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the highest level, for Typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday. This is the first time a red alert has been issued for a typhoon this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting urged authorities at all levels to stay highly vigilant and proactive in flood control to win the tough battle against floods.

Reiterating the principle of always putting the people's lives and safety first, the meeting called for making every effort to minimize casualties by promptly relocating those in danger.

The meeting emphasized the need to reinforce water infrastructure nationwide to prevent dike breaches and dam bursts in major rivers and reservoirs.

Disaster relief funds should be allocated promptly, said the meeting, adding that appropriate arrangements should be made to take care of affected residents, ensure their needs for medical services and education are met, and help them resume production and rebuild their homes.

Solid work should be done on disaster control in the agricultural sector to minimize losses and ensure China's food security, said the meeting.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor