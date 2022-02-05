Xi hold talks with Putin, exchange views on China-Russia relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the two Presidents had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues that concern international strategic security and stability, reported a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of China.

Xi described Putin's visit as a fulfilled commitment to a "get-together for the Winter Olympics." He shared his belief that Friday's "Spring Festival meeting" will add fresh vitality to China-Russia relations.

He underscored that in response to an international landscape full of profound and complex evolution, China and Russia have stayed committed to deepening strategic coordination of mutual support and standing shoulder to shoulder for international fairness and justice.

Xi highlighted China's readiness to work with Russia to fully leverage the political advantage of their bilateral ties to make their all-round practical cooperation still more fruitful, added the statement.

He said that the two sides need to implement the Road Map of High-Quality Development of Goods and Services Trade, deepen cooperation in areas including agriculture, green trade, medicine and health, and digital economy, and enhance transport infrastructure connectivity to keep logistics on the Eurasian continent smooth and the global industrial and supply chains stable. He stressed further to synergize Belt and Road cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Noting the extraordinary journey made by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization over the past two decades and its role as an important constructive force in the international community, Xi also expressed China's readiness to increase communication and coordination with Russia to enable the BRICS cooperation mechanism to play a bigger role in upholding multilateralism, strengthening cooperation against COVID-19 and boosting economic recovery, added the MoFA statement.

Meanwhile, Putin expressed his delight at attending upon invitation the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"I believe that with meticulous preparations, the Chinese people will offer the world the best Winter Olympic experience," said Putin. "I look forward to the brilliant performance of Russian and Chinese athletes at the Games."

President Putin sincerely congratulated China on the great development achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, said the statement.

President Xi and President Putin agreed to jointly attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and wished their athletes good performance at the Games.

The XXIV Olympic Winter Games kicked off on Friday. Athletes from 91 National Olympics Committee (NOCs) marched into the Beijing National Stadium for the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony.

The Beijing National Stadium or Bird's Nest became the first venue to host Opening Ceremonies of both the Olympic Winter and Summer Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

