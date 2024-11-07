Xi Jinping congratulates Donald Trump on presidential win, calls for 'properly managing differences'

Beijing (China) [India], November 7 : Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the next United States President, and emphasised the importance of cooperation between the two nations.

Xi further expressed hopes for peaceful coexistence, enhanced dialogue, communication, and win-win cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in a statement said, "On November 7, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Donald J. Trump on his election as the next President of the United States."

The statement added, "Xi Jinping noted that history tells us that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. A China-US relationship with stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community."

"It is hoped that the two sides will, in the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and the world," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also extended congratulations to JD Vance on his election as Vice President of the US. "On the same day, Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to J.D. Vance on his election as Vice President of the United States," the statement said.

Notably, Donald Trump has secured a second term as president after winning crucial battleground states. This victory marks a significant comeback for Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the presidency. Republican Trump won 295 while Democratic Harris won 226 votes.

Since 1892, no US President who had lost an election has ever come back to win a non-consecutive second election. In the US presidential election, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump won a decisive victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. He will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, which will be his second term in this post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor