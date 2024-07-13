Xi Jinping directly responsible for Uyghur genocide: East Turkistan Government in Exile

Washington, DC [United States], July 13 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), representing East Turkistan and its people, said that the Court of the Citizens of the World, a quasi-judicial body, has held Chinese President Xi Jinping "directly responsible for the genocide of Uyghurs."

East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, lies in the very heart of Asia. In October of 1949, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops marched into East Turkistan, effectively ending the ETR. The Chinese communists established the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the territory of East Turkistan.

The ETGE, officially the Government in Exile of the Republic of East Turkistan, is a political organisation established and headquartered in Washington, DC by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other peoples from East Turkistan.

"The China Tribunal delivered its final verdict on China's atrocities in Occupied East Turkistan (so-called Xinjiang). The presiding Judge emphasised that East Turkistan is an 'area which was supposed to be independent.' He asserted that China's underlying motive for its crimes is to prevent East Turkistan's independence and to forcibly integration East Turkistan and its people into a single Chinese nation," ETGE said in a social media post.

"The Judge underscored that international law mandates the recognition of the right to self-determination. He concluded that China systematically planned and executed acts of genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is directly responsible for the crimes. The Judge further highlighted that the ongoing Uyghur Genocide is a continuous vigorous attack aiming to completely annihilate the Uyghur community," the post added.

The Court of the Citizens of the World, a quasi-judicial body, launched the 'China Tribunal' in The Hague, Netherlands, holding hearings from July 8 to 12. The tribunal included charges against Chinese President Xi Jinping, covering counts including crimes of aggression, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Taiwan, Tibet, and East Turkistan (Xinjiang). Testimonies from victims of Chinese persecution were presented during the court proceedings.

The situation in Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwest China, has been marked by severe repression and human rights abuses against predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and others.

According to reports, the Chinese government has implemented a series of policies aimed at eradicating the cultural, religious, and ethnic identities of these groups under the guise of combating extremism and terrorism.

The Court of the Citizens of the World (CCW) is a People's Tribunal that prosecutes world leaders and regimes that commit human rights violations, including crimes of aggression and crimes against humanity.

