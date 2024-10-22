Xi Jinping, Putin hold bilateral meet on BRICS Summit sidelines

Kazan [Russia], October 22 : Chinese President Xi Jinping met and held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

This meeting comes as Putin hosts the summit, bringing together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and six new members to discuss key global issues.

According to China's Global Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Russia have found the right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other which features non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party. In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said China-Russia relations have come a long way and made a series of pioneering achievements.

Russian Media reported President Putin as saying that Russian-Chinese relations have become a model of how relations around the world should be built. Putin also congratulated the Chinese people on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also attending the BRICS Summit held a bilteral meet in Kazan on Tuesday, where both leaders greeted each other with a warm hug.

During the bilateral meet, Putin referred to bilateral ties and their personal rapport and said, "We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation."

"I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," he added.

In response PM Modi higlighted deep friendship between the two nations. "My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field. In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

Further he also reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and added that "India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come."

This visit marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year.

The BRICS Summit is set to take place in Kazan under Russia's chairmanship on October 22-23.

The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues," according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

