Xi Jinping, Putin pledge to strengthen China-Russia ties in 2025, amid Trump's return

Beijing [China], January 22 : Beijing has pledged to elevate the relationship with Moscow to new heights this year, hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, "shared his hope for a flourishing China-Russia relationship in the year ahead."

Xi Jinping emphasised China's readiness to work with Russia to elevate bilateral ties and respond to global uncertainties, stressing the importance of enhancing strategic coordination, supporting each other, and defending their legitimate interests, as per a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Xi highlighted the need for both countries to strengthen practical cooperation. Additionally, Xi called for China and Russia to collaborate in strengthening the BRICS cooperation and supporting the Global South's pursuit of unity.

In his remarks, President Putin affirmed the strong and trusted relationship between Russia and China, noting that bilateral cooperation remains resilient despite changes in the international environment. Putin also highlighted the steady progress in trade, energy cooperation, and mutual tourism visits. He reiterated Russia's support for China on the issue of Taiwan, opposing any form of "Taiwan independence."

Putin emphasised the shared history of both countries, celebrating their joint efforts in World War II to defend national sovereignty and dignity. He expressed Russia's commitment to working with China to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War and to defend the outcomes of the war. Putin also reaffirmed Russia's intention to strengthen cooperation with China in multilateral affairs, contributing to global peace and development.

"President Xi stressed his readiness to work with President Putin and guide China-Russia relations to a new height in 2025, to respond to external uncertainties with the stability and resilience of China-Russia ties, to boost the development and prosperity of both countries, and to uphold international fairness and justice. He underscored the need for the two countries to deepen strategic coordination, firmly support each other, and defend their legitimate interests. He also noted the need to cement and expand bilateral relations with a view to deepening practical cooperation... China and Russia should also work together to advance greater BRICS cooperation and write a new chapter of the Global South pursuing strength through unity," the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Putin noted that Russia and China always trust each other, support each other, and treat each other as equals, and that the bilateral cooperation, which serves the interests of both peoples, has remained impervious to shifts in the international landscape.

Russia further called for support for the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and firmly opposes "Taiwan independence" in any form.

"President Putin noted that Russia and China always trust each other, support each other, and treat each other as equals, and that the bilateral cooperation, which serves the interests of both peoples, has remained impervious to shifts in the international landscape...Russia firmly supports the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and firmly opposes "Taiwan independence" in any form," the statement added.

The yearly custom of the two leaders conversing around the new year highlights the two nations strong personal bond, particularly the timing of it this year, as it comes hours after Trump was sworn in as President.

Notably, both leaders have expressed a desire to reset strained relations with the US under the new administration, while Trump has indicated interest in engaging with or meeting both leaders early in his presidency, although it remains uncertain whether the new administration will adopt a conciliatory or tough stance toward either of these US rivals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor