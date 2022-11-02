Xi's army takes control of power, new round of purge approaches sooner: Analyst

The Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) is full of Xi Jinping's loyalists who now control the power. Analysts believe that a new round of purges is approaching sooner than later, Geo-Politik reported.

Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), a seven-member group representing the apex of political power in China, has new members like Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

The new members were elected at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP and all are the "Xi's Army" representatives. Moreover, most of the members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee are also former "confidants" of Xi Jinping.

According to Geo-Politik citing analysts, Xi Jinping is following China's previous leader Mao Zedong era line in order to strengthen the party's leadership and return to the planned economy.

Analysts noted that after the 19th National Congress Xi changed his path and imposed new laws to remove the unwanted official from the team.

Xi started by cracking down on high-tech enterprises, private enterprises, Internet celebrity artists, education and training, and nucleic acid lockdowns.

The purge of officialdom has never stopped in the ten years since Xi Jinping came to power. On October 17, the CCP's discipline inspection department said that since Xi took office, nearly 5 million officials and party members at all levels have been investigated for anti-corruption, and 553 centrally managed officials have been filed for review.

According to Geo-Politik, Xi Jinping is all set to go for the kill and carry out a large-scale purge because many factors have hindered him, and there are still people in the old and new Standing Committees who disagree with him.

To strengthen his party, Xi removed Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang.

Moreover, Premier Li Keqiang also retired unceremoniously. The three were all figures of the regiment faction and were described by the media as "destroyed by the regiment faction," reported Geo-Politik.

On October 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as the country's top leader, putting him among the likes of the most influential leaders China has seen since the Chinese Communist Party was founded by Mao Zedong.

Xi was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary session held on Sunday, the state media outlet reported Xinhua.

The session presided over by Xi, was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members. Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

The once-in-five-year National Congress concluded after a week-long meeting. The Congress revealed the newly-formed Central Committee, the party's main leadership body, which included Xi.

( With inputs from ANI )

