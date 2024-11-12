XPANSE 2024 to showcase future of exponential technologies in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 12 (ANI/WAM): Under the esteemed patronage of Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, XPANSE 2024, a pioneering global forum dedicated to envisioning exponential technology futures, will make its debut in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd November.

Hosted by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and organised by ADNEC Group and MATTER, an internationally renowned think tank, this inaugural event, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will bring together some of the world's foremost experts in technology and advanced science, setting a global vision for the future in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Nahyan bin Mubarak said: "Abu Dhabi is honoured to welcome such an extraordinary gathering of esteemed scientists, Nobel Laureates, and visionary business leaders to the inaugural XPANSE event. This convening of the world's brightest minds represents a powerful milestone in our pursuit of transformative innovation and knowledge exchange. With XPANSE, Abu Dhabi takes a bold step forward, embracing the opportunities of exponential technologies that will redefine industries, elevate communities, and shape the future."

XPANSE 2024 will gather 3,000 influential leaders, including Nobel laureates, CEOs, ministers, and scientists from various domains, all of whom will be immersed in discussions about quantum AI, fusion energy, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and more.

Additionally, the event fosters high-level collaboration and networking among C-Suite executives and key decision-makers, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for innovation. It highlights the transformative potential of exponential technologies to shape the future of cities, communities, and industries, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions on the world stage.

Going beyond the traditional conference or exhibition format, XPANSE acts as a catalyst for exponential technologies. This unique initiative advances Abu Dhabi's leadership in sustainable development, promoting knowledge localisation and pioneering solutions to global challenges. The event underscores the Abu Dhabi's growing influence in the global technology ecosystem and highlights ADNEC Group's commitment to fostering innovation that meets critical global demands.

From brain-machine interfaces to sentient cities, quantum computing to genomics, attendees will dive into the technologies that will define the next era of human progress. XPANSE goes beyond high-level concepts. The event will offer immersive experiences that demonstrate the real-world applications of these technologies. Participants will witness first-hand how these breakthroughs will impact industries, economies, and everyday life.

This landmark event has the potential to advance the region's technological journey, showcasing innovations poised to advance environmental sustainability, health breakthroughs, and societal resilience. By bringing together world-renowned thinkers and sparking transformative dialogues with key decision-makers, XPANSE 2024 aims to empower communities and inspire future generations to envision a future that surpasses today's boundaries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor