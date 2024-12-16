XRG, BP close deal to launch new natural gas platform 'Arcius Energy'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): XRG and BP today announced they have reached financial close and completed the formation of their new joint venture (JV) and international natural gas platform - Arcius Energy. Announced in February 2024, the JV is 51 per cent owned by bp and 49 per cent by XRG, ADNOC's transformative energy investment company.

The new joint venture will combine the pair's deep technical capabilities and proven development track records as it aims to grow a highly competitive gas portfolio.

Arcius Energy, initially to operate in Egypt, includes interests assigned by bp across two development concessions, as well as exploration agreements.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Executive Chairman of XRG, said, "The formation of Arcius Energy marks an exciting new chapter in our long-standing partnership with bp, and fully aligns with XRG's objectives to accelerate the transformation of energy systems and build a world-scale integrated gas and chemicals portfolio to meet rising global demand."

He added that this progressive partnership will unlock a lower-carbon transition fuel to build a future where smarter, cleaner and more affordable energy is accessible for Egypt and the world.

Murray Auchincloss, Chief Executive of bp, stated, "Arcius Energy brings together the strengths of our two companies to create a dynamic new platform for international growth in natural gas in the region. ADNOC, and now XRG, is a trusted partner whom we have worked with successfully for over five decades. Together, we can continue to build on bp's 60 years of technical expertise and delivery of safe and efficient operations in Egypt - a hub for new opportunities to build out a highly competitive gas portfolio in the region."

Senior Arcius Energy leadership were also appointed as part of the company's formation. Naser Saif Al Yafei was appointed as Chief Executive Officer while Katerina Papalexandri was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives, from ADNOC and bp, respectively, bring decades of experience in the energy sector. (ANI/WAM)

