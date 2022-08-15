'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai, Bharat Ka Anmol Samay Hai': Indian envoy to US recalls PM Modi's message on India's 75 yrs of Independence

Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House, Washington DC, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for the nation and noted that India-US partnership has become one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.

While delivering the address on India's 76th Independence Day, Ambassador Sandhu said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated, the journey of the next 25 years would mark the creation of a new India. The goal of this ambit call is to ascend to new heights of prosperity. In this journey, the United States will be a key partner for India."

He said that India and US are continuously working together and leveraging their synergies and complementarities to advance global peace and stability, sustainability of the planet and Human Development.

"In this process, the Indian diaspora will continue to be a critical pillar and I take this opportunity to appreciate the great work that the diaspora has been doing."

Ambassador said that the moments like the 75th anniversary of independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav makes India relook at their goals, recalibrate them, and strengthen its resolve to achieve them.

"It's also a time to dream new, dream big and work passionately towards those dreams. As Prime Minister Modi has said, and I quote, yahi Samay hai, Sahi samay hai, Bharat Ka anmol samay hai. This is the time, the right time. India's precious time now."

To mark the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at the historic Times Square in New York. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Association - New York metropolitan area and the Indian flag was unfurled by Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaswal. In attendance was the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams.

Also present were renowned music composers Devi Sri Prashad (DSP) and Shankar Mahadevan.Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan was seen singing Indian patriotic song "Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu." The Indian diaspora was seen joining Mahadevan, singing along and moving to the rhythmic beats as they emotionally connect themselves to the occasion of 75 years of India's independence.

DSP sang the national anthem on the occasion which is the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.A large number of people gathered to witness the unfurling of the Tricolour at the iconic venue. Later during the day, the Empire Star Building will be lit up in the colours of the Indian flag and the evening would see a 220-feet tricolour in an aerial display over the Hudson river.

Patriotic spirits are not only high in India on the occasion of the country's 75 years of independence, but also in Canada as the Hindu and Sikh diaspora distribute free meals to the Canadian public in downtown Toronto.The atmosphere on Toronto streets is percolating with great energy as the Indian diaspora celebrates 75 years of India's Independence.

This was a part of 75 years of Independence Day Free meal drive organized by Hindu Forum Canada where they initiated a 75,000 free vegetarian meal campaign to mark "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" in the Greater Toronto Area.

While sharing the free lunch, one of the members of the Hindu Forum Canada said, "To celebrate the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, Hindu Forum Canada is distributing 75,000 free vegetarian meals to the Canadian people."

The organization arranged its first food truck in Dundas Square downtown Toronto as they distributed thousands of free meals to Torontonians. Canadian folks joined the Indian diaspora in their celebration on this very special occasion.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence. Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to 75 years of independence.

It is worth mentioning that Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of 23 January 2004 declaring that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. It defined the expression and manifestation of a citizen's allegiance to and the sentiment of pride for the nation.

Lauding the Central Government and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor