Yamaha Motor hosts World Technician Grand Prix to elevate global mechanic skills

Shizuoka [Japan], December 1 : Yamaha Motor held the "World Technician Grand Prix" at its HQ in Shizuoka Prefecture.

It aims to keep a high level of mechanical skill. From 19 countries, 22 mechanics who are winners of each country's preliminary contest participated.

Yasushi Hanakura from Yamaha Motor said, "Yamaha Motor organises to raise the capability of technicians with sales shops. It aims to get credibility to be aware of customers. Recently, electronic control bikes have been increasing. Diagnostic technology for repairing has become a high-level of PC use. In this event the skill to utilize such a diagnosis tool is important.

Participants are challenged to 2 competitions.

Diagnose the vehicle's trouble and repair it. In this competition, skills of detecting and using tools are checked by a judge.

Response to customers is another check point. To inform about detecting and repairing results is important to cultivate trustful relationships between customers.

Mechanic from Vietnam, Chau Chi Hai, said, "For the preparation of this grand prix I made practice, my skill rose to a higher level. Through this event Vietnamese mechanics raise their level".

Thinakorn Kawee, Mechanic from Thailand, "Especially in Thailand Yamaha Technical Academy is important. It provides training about each model's integral information and main function. Yamaha set the standard of nationwide service center's technician".

Motofumi Shitara, CEO, Yamaha Motor, "I sincerely hope that each of you will take the experience gained here back to your respective countries and become role models for as a Yamaha technician".

Through this event Yamaha Motor brings up "Doctor of Motorbike". Continuous effort is made to keep a high level and reliable vehicle brand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor