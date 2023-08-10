Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

Mumbai, Aug 10 Actress Yami Gautam is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' and she couldn't be happier as it is her first film in theatres after the pandemic struck.

Yami was seen in 'Lost', 'A Thursday', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' to now her upcoming movie 'OMG 2' is all set to release on the big screen. Before the pandemic hit, the actress worked in big hits such as 'Bala', 'Kaabil', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The actress said: "It feels really ecstatic to have a theatrical release after a brief period of what, 3 years? It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic hit, and I couldn't be more excited for it."

She added: "The surreal feeling of seeing yourself on the big screen, is really unmatched and unparalleled. It was a wonderful experience shooting for OMG 2 and I am really thrilled to see what this holds for me."

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in OMG 2 which will release on August 11. She also has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline.

Yami began her career as a model and starred in television shows such as 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo' and 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam'.

In 2012, she had her first Hindi film release in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'. Ever since then, Yami has appeared in the thrillers 'Badlapur' (2015) and 'Kaabil' (2017), and greater success came for starring in the war film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and the satire 'Bala'. She has since starred in the streaming films 'A Thursday' (2022), 'Dasvi' (2022) and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' (2023).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor