Yami: Got to do something different which I’d been longing to do as an actor with ‘Uri’

Mumbai, Jan 11 As the blockbuster film 'URI: The Surgical Strike' completes five years of its release on Thursday, Yami Gautam said that she got to do something different in the film that had been longing to do as an actor.

Yami expressed: "It's been five years of URI, and I must say it's undeniably a very special film for me."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was fictionally dramatised account of the true event of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal.

Yami said: "URI was our modern-day cinematic version of the living legend, our Indian Army. Everyone who was associated with this film, we all look back to the time of its release and cherish the thunderous response we received from every corner of the world.

“To be part of URI, a story that celebrates the bravery of our Indian army and the nation's spirit, was an honour for me. It was a film where I got to do something different which I’d been longing to do as an actor.”

Yami Gautam, who portrayed the character of Pallavi Sharma in the film, added: “The film was the result of the hard work of every department, which worked day and night to deliver a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to the audiences.”

“Forever grateful to Aditya for making it all happen and leading the film with unmatched passion and sincerity. Pallavi Sharma is and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

