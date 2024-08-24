Yemeni govt says intercepts Houthi drones targeting oil facility
Aden (Yemen), Aug 24 The Yemeni army intercepted three Houthi drones carrying explosives targeting the Safer oil facility in Marib Governorate, according to a statement from the defence ministry.
The ministry called the attack, which occurred on Friday morning, a "cowardly terrorist attempt" to destroy the vital civilian facility. All three drones were intercepted before reaching their targets, reports Xinhua news agency.
The drones were launched from a location in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen, said the statement.
The Houthi group has yet to comment on the incident.
Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when Houthi rebels seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country.
A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but the country continues to grapple with severe economic challenges and political divisions.
