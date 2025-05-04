Yemeni PM steps down amid political tensions

Aden (Yemen), May 4 Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak has submitted his resignation to the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), citing constitutional constraints and obstructions that hampered his reform initiatives.

In his official resignation statement on Saturday, the outgoing premier revealed he had faced "lots of difficulties," including being unable to reshuffle the government and exercise his constitutional powers to implement necessary institutional reforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I have just met with the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, and resigned as Prime Minister," Bin Mubarak posted on X, also sharing his resignation letter.

"I could not exercise my constitutional powers and take the necessary decisions to reform government institutions or implement rightful governmental changes," the letter said.

"Despite the challenges, we achieved significant financial savings for the state," he noted, pointing to more than $133.5 million saved in electricity fuel purchases costs within the past year.

The Prime Minister's resignation came as Yemen continues to face multiple challenges, including ongoing conflict with Houthi forces and economic instability.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that "the growing tensions between bin Mubarak and PLC chief Rashad al-Alimi, had reached an impasse".

Prior to his resignation, 18 Cabinet Ministers signed a memorandum in April calling for his removal, highlighting severe fractures within the internationally-recognised government.

In recent days, there have been widespread protests in Aden and other government-controlled areas, with demonstrators voicing frustrations over the collapse of basic services, including electricity shortages, and the ongoing economic decline that has left millions struggling to meet their basic needs.

Bin Mubarak has held the premiership since February 5, 2024.

Prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, bin Mubarak served in several high-profile positions, including Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the US.

"The resignation reflects the profound governance challenges facing Yemen's legitimate authorities," said a senior government official speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Internal divisions have hampered effective response to the country's mounting crises."

Political analysts suggest the resignation may signal a forthcoming cabinet reshuffle as the PLC attempts to address governance failures and restore public confidence amid Yemen's protracted humanitarian catastrophe.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil conflict since 2014 when Houthi forces seized the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally-recognised government to relocate operations to Aden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor