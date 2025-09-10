Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on 'sensitive' targets in Israel

Sanaa, Sep 10 Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacks on "sensitive" targets near Jerusalem, Ramon Airport in southern Israel, and two sites in Eilat.

In a statement aired on Tuesday, by the group's al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said two operations targeted "several sensitive sites" around Jerusalem and Eilat, adding that the attacks were carried out in support of the Palestinians and had achieved their objectives.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis on Tuesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch, hours after Israel targeted senior Hamas leadership in Qatar, triggered warning sirens in the Jerusalem area, the Dead Sea, and parts of the occupied West Bank.

In the afternoon, a drone from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli air force in Eilat, a Red Sea resort city often targeted by the Houthis.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have increased their drone and missile attacks after Israel killed several Houthi government leaders in an airstrike in Sanaa on August 28.

Houthi forces have carried out repeated attacks on Israel since November 2023, saying they are acting in support of Palestinians during Israel's war in Gaza.

Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

