Yemen's Houthis claim downing another US MQ-9 drone

Sanaa, Sep 30 Yemen's Houthi group said Monday that it had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

The drone was shot down in the eastern part of Saada, the group said in a statement.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said it documented the wreckage of the drone, the 11th of its kind the Houthis claimed to have shot down since October last year.

There has been no comment yet from the US military over the alleged downing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthis and the US military have been attacking each other since November last year, when the Houthis began launching anti-ship missiles and drone attacks on what they said were "Israeli-linked" cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Since January, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the region has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.

The Houthi group seized several northern provinces in late 2014 when the civil war in Yemen broke out, forcing the internationally recognised Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

