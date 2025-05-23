Yemen's Houthis claim pre-dawn attack on Israeli airport, launch another at noon

Sanaa, May 23 Yemen's Houthi group has said in a statement that it had launched a missile attack toward Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defence systems, and launched another missile attack toward Israel at noon.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, on Thursday, claimed the missile attack before dawn in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli TV Channel 13 reported that a missile launched from Yemen before dawn was intercepted.

Meanwhile, Sarea also claimed two other drone attacks, with one targeting a "vital target" in Tel Aviv and the other at a "vital target" in Haifa, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sarea didn't elaborate further nor provide any evidence of the alleged drone attacks, while Israeli defence forces didn't comment.

Sarea said the group would launch more attacks against Israel if the offensive and blockade against the Gaza Strip continue.

As soon as Sarea finished reading the statement, the Israeli defence forces reported a projectile (missile) fired from Yemen at noon on X.

It was the second Houthi missile attack in a few hours on Thursday.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, warned earlier this week that all international airlines and shipping companies should avoid heading to Ben Gurion Airport and the Haifa port until Israel stops its offensive against the Palestinian people of Gaza.

Sarea claimed the strike successfully hit its target, "halting airport operations for approximately an hour" and sending "millions of occupying Zionists to shelters".

The Houthis also said they carried out drone attacks on two sites in Jaffa and Haifa using "Yafa" drones.

The Houthis framed the operation as retaliation for Israel's military actions in Gaza, where nearly 53,700 Palestinians have been killed, according to Houthi figures.

"The brutal massacres against men, women, and children require urgent action from the (Islamic) nation," Saree said, vowing further escalation until the war ends.

The Israeli occupation military acknowledged the missile launch, stating that its air defences had intercepted it before it caused any damage.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the projectile triggered sirens in central Israel but resulted in no casualties.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have stepped up their missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the Israeli deadly war on Gaza.

Israel has carried out several air strikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.

