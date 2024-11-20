Yemen's Houthis claim rocket attack on Panama-flagged ship in Red Sea

Sanaa, Nov 20 Yemen's Houthi group said in a statement that it had launched a rocket attack on the Anadolu S ship in the Red Sea.

"We carried out an operation targeting the ship, Anadolu S, in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate ballistic and naval rockets, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement, without providing the details regarding the extent of the damage or casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack occurred on Monday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. The agency posted on social media platform X that a rocket landed near the ship but caused no damage, and the crew were all safe.

Sarea claimed that his group targeted the ship, registered in Panama and sailing under Panama's flag, because its owning company allegedly has dealings with Israel.

The Houthi military spokesperson vowed to carry out more attacks on what he described as "Israel-linked" ships in the Red Sea.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

